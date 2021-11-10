Three-quarters in UK don’t know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust

Despite general awareness of the genocide, survey shows concerning gaps in public knowledge

More than half of people in the UK do not know that 6-million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, with almost one quarter believing the figure was as low as 2-million, according to a nationwide survey of Holocaust awareness.



The findings — showing that 52% did not know the total death toll, and 22% put it at 2-million — were published by Claims Conference, a nonprofit organisation that negotiates with Germany to secure reparations for Holocaust survivors around the world. Previous surveys carried out by the group in France, Austria, Canada, and the US revealed similar confusion over the scale of the Nazi atrocities...