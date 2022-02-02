It can be tough and lonely at the top, admits Temba Bavuma
The limited overs captain has had a testing six months but was rewarded with a 3-0 ODI series win over India
02 February 2022 - 19:37
Temba Bavuma has described his journey as Proteas limited overs captain as “tough and lonely” at times.
Bavuma was named ODI and T20 captain early last year and led the team at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where SA failed to make it to the semifinals...
