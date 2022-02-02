Sport

It can be tough and lonely at the top, admits Temba Bavuma

The limited overs captain has had a testing six months but was rewarded with a 3-0 ODI series win over India

02 February 2022 - 19:37

Temba Bavuma has described his journey as Proteas limited overs captain as “tough and lonely” at times.

Bavuma was named ODI and T20 captain early last year and led the team at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where SA failed to make it to the semifinals...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Keegan Petersen ruled out of the tour to New Zealand Cricket
  2. Luus says Wanderers pitches are ideal preparation for New Zealand World Cup Cricket
  3. Hazlewood says he won't be surprised if some Aussies skip Pakistan tour Cricket
  4. Embattled Mark Boucher to call Proteas players to testify on his behalf Cricket
  5. Proteas Test captain Elgar comes out swinging in defence of Boucher Cricket

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | He forgot an Olympian’s name, but SA will never forget Dumile Mateza Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Soweto giants they may be, but they’re minnows in the money ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana crowned kings of Africa Sport
  4. It can be tough and lonely at the top, admits Temba Bavuma Sport
  5. Van de Beek, Alli look to rebuild, Aubameyang’s Arsenal nightmare set to end Sport

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...