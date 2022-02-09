SA photographer connects with his subjects to collect international accolade
Self-taught Bongani Tshabalala has won a Sony World Photography National Award
09 February 2022 - 20:12
Award-winning SA photographer Bongani Tshabalala has received another accolade, having won a Sony World Photography National Award.
The awards programme is an initiative of the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support photographic communities globally, with 61 countries taking part this year...
