Lifestyle

SA photographer connects with his subjects to collect international accolade

Self-taught Bongani Tshabalala has won a Sony World Photography National Award

09 February 2022 - 20:12 By Nerissa Card

Award-winning SA photographer Bongani Tshabalala has received another accolade, having won a Sony World Photography National Award. 

The awards programme is an initiative of the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support photographic communities globally, with 61 countries taking part this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tricks for snapping perfect baby pics, from an acclaimed pro Lifestyle
  2. Flash of genius: Covid hobby becomes plan for Africa’s largest photo library Lifestyle
  3. V&A Artist Alliance mentors bold, young creative talent Lifestyle

Most read

  1. WATCH | US-born sangoma cites encounter with Tutu as catalyst for her new life Lifestyle
  2. SA photographer connects with his subjects to collect international accolade Lifestyle
  3. Figure skater takes The Force to Olympics, wins fans and bags final spot Lifestyle
  4. ‘Queen of the Brits’ Adele wins big at British music awards Lifestyle
  5. Free from flee: how a filmmaker helped a gay Afghan refugee find peace Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song