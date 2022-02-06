Tricks for snapping perfect baby pics, from an acclaimed pro
We chat to Karishma Rajcomar, whose 'Superman Recharching' was selected for publication in two international magazines this month
06 February 2022 - 00:00
South African photographer Karishma Rajcomar enjoys photographing an array of subjects, including wildlife and special moments that convey emotion, but it’s her knack with babies that really sets her apart.
In January she received the news that she’s the only photographer from Africa who will be featured in two international publications that have been published this month, the holiday issue of Belly Baby The Magazine and Brand Model Magazine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.