Tricks for snapping perfect baby pics, from an acclaimed pro

We chat to Karishma Rajcomar, whose 'Superman Recharching' was selected for publication in two international magazines this month

South African photographer Karishma Rajcomar enjoys photographing an array of subjects, including wildlife and special moments that convey emotion, but it’s her knack with babies that really sets her apart.



In January she received the news that she’s the only photographer from Africa who will be featured in two international publications that have been published this month, the holiday issue of Belly Baby The Magazine and Brand Model Magazine...