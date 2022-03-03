Lifestyle

BOOK REVIEW | As Gooding as it gets in the golden age of radio

They prowl the empty streets at night – waiting. In fast cars ... Remember it? Then you’re sure to recall this voice

03 March 2022 - 20:45 By JESSICA LEVITT

Confessions of a Voice Artist by Malcolm Gooding, with Angus Douglas and Tim Sandham (Flyleaf)

So, full disclosure: I bought this book because of an ob-gyn. Well, my ob-gyn to be precise. You see, I birthed a human in 2020 and the doctor tasked with helping this journalist through the journey had a familiar-sounding surname: Gooding. I worked at Talk Radio 702 for several years as a rookie journalist, and Gooding's name rang a bell. When a colleague heard the person who would be bringing my child Earth-side was a Dr Gooding, he immediately said: “He must be related to Malcolm. Malcolm is the king of voiceovers.”..

