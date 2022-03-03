TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

We did more things right than wrong: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: He believes SA’s initial swift action paid dividends in the fight against the virus

Prof Salim Abdool Karim was hiking in the Drakensberg in December 2019 when he first received news of a mysterious respiratory disease that had emerged in China.



But the former head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) dismissed it as the SARS virus and believed China would have a handle on it. That was until geneticist Prof Tulio de Oliveira, who operates in the same building as him, raised the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 about a month later...