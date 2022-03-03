TWO YEARS OF COVID-19
We did more things right than wrong: Prof Salim Abdool Karim
COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: He believes SA’s initial swift action paid dividends in the fight against the virus
03 March 2022 - 20:44
Prof Salim Abdool Karim was hiking in the Drakensberg in December 2019 when he first received news of a mysterious respiratory disease that had emerged in China.
But the former head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) dismissed it as the SARS virus and believed China would have a handle on it. That was until geneticist Prof Tulio de Oliveira, who operates in the same building as him, raised the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 about a month later...
