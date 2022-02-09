Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing
Unathi Nkayi will soon be back on the radio airwaves.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Unathi announced the radio bug had bitten again and she will start her new journey on March 1.
"Guys it seems like this radio thing doesn't want to let me go because on March 1, you know what I'm going to be doing? I'm going to be driving you home! 3-6 drive time. I'll see you there," she said.
Unathi left her fans on a cliffhanger by not disclosing which radio station she will be joining, but they were happy to hear about her return.
Unathi was fired from Kaya 959 late last year in the aftermath of an alleged argument between her and colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
“Unathi Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm certain incidents occurred which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.” read the station's official statement.
The director of local entertainment channels for M-Net Shirley Adonisi confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mzansi Magic was revamping the judging panel for season 18 of Idols SA and will not renew Randall Abrahams and Unathi’s contracts for the upcoming season.
Unathi shared a post of gratitude for her time on the show.
"It has been a true honour being part of the family. And to the new members of our family, good luck. Thank you to every one of you for pushing me to be the very best version of myself every Sunday for 11 years.”
