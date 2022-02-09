Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing

Unathi Nkayi will soon be back on the radio airwaves.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Unathi announced the radio bug had bitten again and she will start her new journey on March 1.

"Guys it seems like this radio thing doesn't want to let me go because on March 1, you know what I'm going to be doing? I'm going to be driving you home! 3-6 drive time. I'll see you there," she said.

Unathi left her fans on a cliffhanger by not disclosing which radio station she will be joining, but they were happy to hear about her return.