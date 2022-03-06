Anyone for tennis? Not just yet, as world’s oldest player stays put in Ukraine

Leonid Stanislavskyi, who wants to reach 100, says he hopes the war ends so he can play his beloved game again

Four months after 97-year-old amateur Leonid Stanislavskyi’s dreams came true when he played with 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, the Ukrainian is enduring his worst nightmare in Kharkiv as Russian forces bomb the city...