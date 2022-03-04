Ukraine port closures could see EU cooking oil supplies run dry
06 March 2022 - 00:00
European grocery stores could run out of a key cooking oil as soon as next month as the war in Ukraine halts trade from the crucial supplier...
European grocery stores could run out of a key cooking oil as soon as next month as the war in Ukraine halts trade from the crucial supplier...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.