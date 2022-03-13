Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | Kombi? Ja! The VW I.D Buzz is retro-modern done right

SA fans of the hippies’ vehicle of choice hope this tribute will kumbaya sometime soon

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
13 March 2022 - 17:20

Modern adaptations of classics. Always a tricky affair. Sometimes the approach can make for successful results. We all love to see our favourite icons of yesteryear endure through the ages — even in spirit. And Volkswagen knows a thing or two about how to achieve that...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Kombi? Ja! The VW I.D Buzz is retro-modern done right Lifestyle
  2. How Covid’s curtain down for a pianist became curtain up on deliciousness Lifestyle
  3. Rule Britannia! Burberry celebrates British culture in live return Lifestyle
  4. Zero to aero as engineer’s vertical flying saucer takes off Lifestyle
  5. The self-taught rocket science behind the virtual and real in ‘Dune’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT