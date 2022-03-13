JUSTICE MALALA | The law is no more in SA. It’s not going to end well

There’s chaos on roads, corrupt politicians, extortion, bribery and persecution of foreigners, while police do nothing

In the two weeks I’ve just spent in Johannesburg, one phenomenon troubles me even more than the horrific joblessness, the inequality and poverty, the load-shedding and the xenophobic attacks: more and more motorists are tearing through red traffic lights without stopping...