Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, follow the war drums instead
Meanwhile, Russia has been banned from the 2022 contest after calls for its expulsion
15 March 2022 - 18:20
Topping the Eurovision leaderboard is a dream for many international music acts, but for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra the glitz of the song contest seems a long way off...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.