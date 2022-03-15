×

Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, follow the war drums instead

Meanwhile, Russia has been banned from the 2022 contest after calls for its expulsion

15 March 2022 - 18:20 By Reuters

Topping the Eurovision leaderboard is a dream for many international music acts, but for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra the glitz of the song contest seems a long way off...

