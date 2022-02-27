World

Not playing ball: sport sanctions will hurt Putin far more than political ones

The Russian president has long used sporting events to massage his ego and gloss over his misrule

28 February 2022 - 19:07 By Bobby Ghosh

Whatever the outcome of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, there is one theatre in which the Russian president is already losing: sports.

Uefa, European soccer’s governing body, has withdrawn its marquee event, the final of the Champions League on May 28, from St Petersburg — Putin’s hometown — and instead will stage it in Paris. Formula One has cancelled the September 25 Russian Grand Prix, and may hold the race in Istanbul. (And in a somewhat different arena, Russia has been ejected from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.)..

