Not playing ball: sport sanctions will hurt Putin far more than political ones
The Russian president has long used sporting events to massage his ego and gloss over his misrule
28 February 2022 - 19:07
Whatever the outcome of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, there is one theatre in which the Russian president is already losing: sports.
Uefa, European soccer’s governing body, has withdrawn its marquee event, the final of the Champions League on May 28, from St Petersburg — Putin’s hometown — and instead will stage it in Paris. Formula One has cancelled the September 25 Russian Grand Prix, and may hold the race in Istanbul. (And in a somewhat different arena, Russia has been ejected from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.