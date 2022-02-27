Lifestyle

Europe sings the same tune to get Russia banned from Eurovision 2022

The country has been barred from the event after broadcasters slammed its invasion of Ukraine

27 February 2022 - 17:55 By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Essi Lethi

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest as this would “bring the competition into disrepute”.

Finland said earlier in the day that it would not send contestants to the 2022 final of the contest if Russia was allowed to participate, while other European public broadcasters, including Ukraine’s, called for Russia to be expelled from the contest...

