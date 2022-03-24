×

Lifestyle

Thank you for the music, Abba, what would we be without it?

After reforming last year and releasing their first new album in 40 years, the group has won Sweden’s export prize

24 March 2022 - 20:26 By Simon Johnson

Supergroup Abba have won Sweden’s music export prize for their contribution to Swedish music in 2021, during which they reformed and released their first new material in 40 years, to the surprise and delight of fans...

