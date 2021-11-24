Grammy nominees unveiled as Jay-Z tops list of most-nominated artists with 83 nods

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett.

Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize — album of the year — along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter H.E.R, rapper Kanye West, Bennett’s collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31.

Nominees in the top three categories — album, song and record of the year — were increased to 10 from eight for the first time.

“Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason junior said when announcing the change on Tuesday.

Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Rodrigo (Drivers License), Bieber (Peaches) and Batiste (Freedom) were among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba’s new comeback single, I Still Have Faith in You.