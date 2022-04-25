×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Bad Boy of Speyside’ meets jazz meets nose-to-tail dining experience

Enjoy a whisky tasting from Craighellachie with two drams, an exclusive one and one that’ll soon hit local shelves

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
25 April 2022 - 19:50

A night of live jazz always makes for a soulful experience. Add an exquisite six-part dinner and a tasting of whisky as fine and Scotch as they come and the hedonist in you will soon discover that the old saying of three being a crowd had it wrong all along: why have double the experience when you can have triple the goodness?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Is SA ready to embrace a culture of lab-grown meat? Food
  2. An amazing tour of La Valle farm, home of the buffet olives Food
  3. With venues such as these, who needs to leave town? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. ‘Bad Boy of Speyside’ meets jazz meets nose-to-tail dining experience Lifestyle
  2. I worked Abercrombie’s storefront as a model. This is what happened at the back Lifestyle
  3. Nicolas Cage is the most fascinating and exciting actor working today Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | Six-wheeled Ram is the stuff of bakkie dreams Lifestyle
  5. Your digital footprints could help hackers infiltrate computer networks Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer