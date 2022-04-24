A taste of what’s to come: poisoned AI is the next big cybersecurity risk

The cat-and-mouse game between hackers and cybersecurity experts has moved to the next level

For the past decade, artificial intelligence has been used to recognise faces, rate creditworthiness and predict the weather. At the same time, increasingly sophisticated hacks using stealthier methods have escalated. The combination of AI and cybersecurity was inevitable as both fields sought better tools and new uses for their technology. But there’s a massive problem that threatens to undermine these efforts and could allow adversaries to bypass digital defences undetected...