Things go pear-shaped in a good way as SA diamond is set to fetch R500m
And a portion of the proceeds will be used to bring water to people in conflict zones
08 May 2022 - 17:43
The largest white diamond ever auctioned will go under the hammer in Geneva next week, part of a sale by Christie’s that features two stones weighing more than 200 carats each...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.