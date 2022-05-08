×

Things go pear-shaped in a good way as SA diamond is set to fetch R500m

And a portion of the proceeds will be used to bring water to people in conflict zones

08 May 2022 - 17:43 By Cecile Mantovani and Emma Farge

The largest white diamond ever auctioned will go under the hammer in Geneva next week, part of a sale by Christie’s that features two stones weighing more than 200 carats each...

