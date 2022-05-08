Rangnick apologises for United’s 4-0 drubbing by Brighton
Juergen Klopp urges Liverpool to put Spurs draw behind them. ‘It’s not a funeral’, he says
08 May 2022 - 17:42
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick apologised for Manchester United’s “humiliating” 4-0 drubbing by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, a result that ended their faint hopes of playing in the Champions League next season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.