Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit

Senegalese artist Fally Sene Sow’s exhibition at long-awaited African art biennale has a foreboding message

As the international art world flocks to Dakar for the African art biennale, Senegalese artist Fally Sene Sow only has to look out the window to find inspiration in the chaotic street market outside his studio in the capital...