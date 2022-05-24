×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit

Senegalese artist Fally Sene Sow’s exhibition at long-awaited African art biennale has a foreboding message

24 May 2022 - 19:34 By Elodie Toto

As the international art world flocks to Dakar for the African art biennale, Senegalese artist Fally Sene Sow only has to look out the window to find inspiration in the chaotic street market outside his studio in the capital...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Singer Somi on delightful Dakar, jazzy Jozi and the African she met in Siberia Travel
  2. Beautiful Baskets: V&A exhibition celebrates African craft wonders Home & Gardening
  3. Amazing African photography goes under the hammer for a good cause Lifestyle
  4. New chief aims to breathe new life into Jozi's historic Windybrow Arts Centre Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dark days: Dakar artist moved by pandemic creates apocalyptic exhibit Lifestyle
  2. Art is an investment to appreciate and the market is thriving Lifestyle
  3. Become calm with Amazon’s ‘audio vitamin’ Lifestyle
  4. ‘David Genaro can’t die. He is immortal’ — Why Jamie Bartlett was unlike any ... Lifestyle
  5. Making certain community-led Lakota film wages war on discrimination Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...