PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Money may not buy class, but it can certainly attract sportsmen
The upcoming LIV invitational series is another in a long legacy of sporting events whose main attraction is money
24 May 2022 - 19:33
Banking more than $28m on the PGA Tour — or nearly half a billion rand — over a 20-year stretch is not enough, apparently. Well, not if your name is Louis Oosthuizen and rumours of your defection to the controversial Saudi-backed tour are true...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.