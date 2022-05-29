BRENWIN NAIDU | Boxing clever: up for some petrol-electric punch?
Then look no further than the Volvo XC90 T8
29 May 2022 - 17:26
Contented sighs are a frequent occurrence from behind the wheel of a Volvo XC90. It might be close to a decade old, but the large Swedish sport-utility vehicle remains an utterly satisfying thing to cruise around in. From its cushy, well-padded seats in supple leather upholstery to its creamy ride and assuring heft, the experience is a soothing one...
