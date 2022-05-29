×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | Boxing clever: up for some petrol-electric punch?

Then look no further than the Volvo XC90 T8

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
29 May 2022 - 17:26

Contented sighs are a frequent occurrence from behind the wheel of a Volvo XC90. It might be close to a decade old, but the large Swedish sport-utility vehicle remains an utterly satisfying thing to cruise around in. From its cushy, well-padded seats in supple leather upholstery to its creamy ride and assuring heft, the experience is a soothing one...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. INTERVIEW | Kicking tyres with Michelin SA's Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie Features
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta has some neat tricks up its sleeve Reviews
  3. REVIEW | Gold standard: Cayenne Turbo GT rewrites SUV rule book Lifestyle
  4. This mint 1992 BMW 325i has only 17,340km on the clock Reviews

Most read

  1. In the Palme of his hand: Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund celebrates Cannes win Lifestyle
  2. Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music, Abba-tars. We’ll take a chance on the new ... Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Boxing clever: up for some petrol-electric punch? Lifestyle
  4. Nigerian pulls off digital art heist to reclaim the loot in European museums Lifestyle
  5. Never mind the bollocks on our screens, Sex Pistols story shoots for the stars Lifestyle

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings