Making an impact: award-winning doccie project goes inside lives of migrants

Cape Town NGO STEPS uses film for social change and to develop African talent. This is its latest offering

For far too long the West has told stories about and on behalf of Africa. However, a new slate of 25 documentary films by African filmmakers called Generation Africa (https://www.generationafrica.co.za/) is now making waves at international film festivals and is set to shift perspectives about migration in and from the continent...