Making an impact: award-winning doccie project goes inside lives of migrants
Cape Town NGO STEPS uses film for social change and to develop African talent. This is its latest offering
14 June 2022 - 19:59
For far too long the West has told stories about and on behalf of Africa. However, a new slate of 25 documentary films by African filmmakers called Generation Africa (https://www.generationafrica.co.za/) is now making waves at international film festivals and is set to shift perspectives about migration in and from the continent...
