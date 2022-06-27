Slimane dares to go bare for Celine
The designer closed Paris Fashion Week with bare-chested models, dazzling blazers and shades
27 June 2022 - 20:38
Celine designer Hedi Slimane sent out a lineup of bare-chested models in sheer, unzipped tops and dazzling blazers on Sunday, marking the return of the French label to Paris Fashion Week’s men’s wear shows — and closing the week of events...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.