SA gardeners may hesitate to use greywater, but it can be a crop saver

Some people have even found their gardens produce more food after greywater is used, and it repels insects too

After three consecutive dry winters from 2015 to 2017, “Day Zero (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/partner-content-south-africa-danger-of-running-out-of-water)” — when the taps run dry — loomed large for Cape Town and its surrounds in 2018...