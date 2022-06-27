×

Opinion & Analysis

SA gardeners may hesitate to use greywater, but it can be a crop saver

Some people have even found their gardens produce more food after greywater is used, and it repels insects too

27 June 2022 - 20:37 By Timothy Dube

After three consecutive dry winters from 2015 to 2017, “Day Zero (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/partner-content-south-africa-danger-of-running-out-of-water)” — when the taps run dry — loomed large for Cape Town and its surrounds in 2018...

