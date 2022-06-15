Local is lekker: Relay Jeans taps Floyd Avenue for latest campaign

How did you become involved with the campaign?

The Relay Jeans team called me and said, “Floyd, we want to profile people we believe are amazing at what they do and we believe you are one of them. Would you like to be part of our campaign ‘Meet the Makers’?”. My response was “yes”.

What is the Denim Collective and what does your role as a member entail?

Because it’s relatively new, people want to see how collaborations and partnerships can be formed. After the partnership with Relay Jeans we need to push it and see where we can take it.

Floyd Avenue apparel is on the cusp of a decade in fashion. What are your sentiments looking back on your journey in fashion?

It’s been an amazing few years with highs and lows. Before I had a mentor, which happened three or four years ago, it was just myself. I had to learn through my mistakes and navigate something that is not easy to do, which is menswear streetwear. We have finally reached the stage where everything is constant and we are consistent.