Local is lekker: Relay Jeans taps Floyd Avenue for latest campaign
Local menswear designer speaks about recognition, longevity in the fashion industry and how South Africans are ready to buy local
Soweto-born founder and creative director of Floyd Avenue apparel, Floyd Manotoana, made his debut on the fashion runway as the winner of SA Fashion Week Scouting Menswear in 2016.
Years on, the menswear denim designer has not slowed down his winning streak and has become the first member of the Denim Collective in partnership with renowned clothing retailer Relay Jeans.
Manotoana speaks to us about his new venture and tenure in fashion.
How did you become involved with the campaign?
The Relay Jeans team called me and said, “Floyd, we want to profile people we believe are amazing at what they do and we believe you are one of them. Would you like to be part of our campaign ‘Meet the Makers’?”. My response was “yes”.
What is the Denim Collective and what does your role as a member entail?
Because it’s relatively new, people want to see how collaborations and partnerships can be formed. After the partnership with Relay Jeans we need to push it and see where we can take it.
Floyd Avenue apparel is on the cusp of a decade in fashion. What are your sentiments looking back on your journey in fashion?
It’s been an amazing few years with highs and lows. Before I had a mentor, which happened three or four years ago, it was just myself. I had to learn through my mistakes and navigate something that is not easy to do, which is menswear streetwear. We have finally reached the stage where everything is constant and we are consistent.
What has been your secret to staying power in the fashion industry?
Consistency and focus on what we do best. We always try to have pieces that rise above trends.
Where do you envision the SA industry in the next five to 10 years?
Greater accessibility of local products. The public is ready to consume SA products, which means the buyer’s appetite to buy SA products will become better. Another thing I see is that things are slowing down. People who are truly invested in clothing are consuming more slow fashion than fast fashion.
