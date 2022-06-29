×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

What does Diana’s story say about all of us?

That’s what director Ed Perkins seeks to answer in ‘The Princess’, as he immerses audiences in her story

29 June 2022 - 19:52 By Hanna Rantala

Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins trawled through hundreds of hours of footage of Princess Diana in search of moments he hoped would offer a new perspective on her life and public image, 25 years after her death...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UK's Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine on the streets of London World
  2. Over 70 years of rule and 14 prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth has seen it all World
  3. Kristen Stewart on Princess Diana: She was sad but made others feel better Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It’s taken over a century, but Cameroonian goddess is finally going home Lifestyle
  2. What does Diana’s story say about all of us? Lifestyle
  3. This may be my last film, Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin in rare interview Lifestyle
  4. Russia’s frayed fashion industry embraces new possibilities Lifestyle
  5. Good Lod! After 10 years touring at the age of 1,700, it’s time to rest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...