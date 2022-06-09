×

World

UK's Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine on the streets of London

09 June 2022 - 15:55 By Reuters
Prince William. File image
Prince William, second in line to the British throne, was spotted on the streets of London this week selling copies of the “Big Issue” magazine, a title that is normally sold by the homeless.

Wearing the company's red cap and vest, William was seen near Westminster on Wednesday selling the magazine which offers homeless individuals the opportunity to earn an income through its sale to the public.

In a LinkedIn post with a photograph of William, Matthew Gardner, a retired chief superintendent, said his brother-in-law had spotted Prince William, 39, and enjoyed a “private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy”.

“The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law if he wanted to buy the 'Big Issue', to which he replied 'I have no change'. At this point William produced a mobile card machine. You cannot teach that.”

Mobile card readers have increasingly been used by homeless citizens as the number of people carrying cash in Britain has dropped over the past few years.

William's office declined to comment on the report.

Prince William, his wife Kate and the rest of Britain's royal family recently celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, with four days of festivities.

As children, William and his brother Harry were taken on visits to homeless shelters by their mother, the late Princess Diana, as part of her charity work.

