Decoding this season’s runway trends: a spring/summer weather report
A look at some of the best and worst moments and the road ahead
16 October 2023 - 21:35
The Western fashion month is over. The onslaught of the New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion shows and presentations has concluded. While the high (or exhaustion for us in fashion media) of the instant gratification that comes with this content begins to fade, these four weeks tell us what the next six months to a year will look like. Concurrently, these shows are a sociological thermometer of the now. What does the weather report show us?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.