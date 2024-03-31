Lifestyle

‘Mamma Mia!’ rocks SA again

Audience says ‘Thank You For The Music’ with a standing ovation for this effervescent new staging of a well-loved classic

31 March 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

When Kiruna-Lind Devar sings Honey, Honey as Sophie, in the new staging of Mamma Mia! at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, her voice soars as smooth and sweet as nectar, enchanting the audience...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music, Abba-tars. We’ll take a chance on the new ... Lifestyle
  2. Mamma Mia, here we go again! ABBA take a chance on first new album in 40 years Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Dancing queen? Theresa May boogies to Abba in final days as PM World

Most read

  1. Bidders lining up for Louis Coetzer classic car barn find auction Motoring
  2. Five new double-cab bakkies you can buy for under R500,000 Motoring
  3. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  4. Cee the Kreator talks art and pimping out Porsches Lifestyle
  5. Toyota has new colour-changing paint in the works Motoring

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion