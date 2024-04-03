From Limpopo to Paris: Denetric Malope shares secrets to his success
The local top model talks about how he walked his way to a formidable modelling career
03 April 2024 - 21:40
The first quarter of the year is exciting for many reasons, but for the fashion industry, it is because of major fashion weeks that set the trends for the next couple of years. The New York, London, Milan and Paris stages are set ablaze with futuristic fashions, artistic excellence and beautiful models. One local model who is no stranger to these runwaysis Limpopo-born Denetric Malope...
