JUSTICE MALALA | Sabata Dalindyebo must be spinning in his grave
Our politicians, and the ANC in particular, have lost their moral and ethical compasses. They are here to grab power by any means necessary so that they can continue to loot
07 April 2024 - 21:32
In late 1989 I joined a group of students on a trip from Cape Town to what was then the Transkei homeland, now part of the Eastern Cape. We travelled all night, arriving at our destination on the morning of October 1, bleary-eyed but excited. We sang, we met old friends, we talked and we toyi-toyied. We were there to bury “Comrade” King Sabata Jonguhlanga Dalindyebo, deposed paramount chief of the AbaThembu. It was his second burial...
