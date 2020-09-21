Pluck is a big plus for pioneer maths boffin
A blind Johannesburg teenager is not letting the disability she was born with impair her zest for life
21 September 2020 - 12:07
Geometric diagrams and graphs were written in Braille so Jo Futselaar could participate in the South African Mathematics Olympiad (Samo).
On Thursday, she made history as the only visually impaired pupil out of 11,000 who participated in the second round of the event...
