Must at-risk teachers really now go back despite ‘terror’ of virus?
Some say they won’t go back unless officially asked to do so, but department says schools have been told they must
21 September 2020 - 11:28
More than 22,000 teachers who were granted permission to work from home because of comorbidities will return to school on Monday as the country moves to alert level 1.
The concession awarded to 22,568 educators in terms of an Education Labour Relations Council collective agreement was only applicable during alert levels 2 and 3...
