New name, same great journalism: we’re now Sunday Times Daily!

In February 2018, we bid farewell to The Times newspaper, but Times Select took its place online: a single, sharply curated daily digital edition of news and opinion to give readers all they need to know about the world at a glance.



Since then, our expert journalists and editors in the Sunday Times newsroom have produced more than 700 editions of Times Select (https://select.timeslive.co.za/editions/). We have more than 400,000 readers each month and thousands of subscribers, many of whom rely on their 5am e-mail newsletter and our Times Select app (https://select.timeslive.co.za/pages/ts-newsletter/) for their daily news fix...