They wrote it this week: How did the Bond girl really break her arm?

1978, London

[To the comic writer Kenneth Hathaway, with whom Williams was developing ideas for a radio sketch show.] I can see why they want to introduce the “phone-in” element. Terribly funny some of that! “Hallo hallo – are you there? is that Irene of Clapham? – no? you’re Ruby from Romford? – ah yes – well go ahead.”

“I heard what you were saying about wheelchairs earlier on.”

“O yes – the mad granny from Chipping Sodbury?”

“That’s right!”

“Yes well she certainly has a lot to put up with.”

“Not as much as me.”

“How’s that?”

“My legs were blown off in the blitz.”

“Oh dear! that’s a very different kettle of fish.”

“Both my arms were blown off as well.”

“How d’you get to the phone Ruby?”

“They’ve rigged up these wires and pulleys like the old change in the draper’s shop; I’m on this meat-hook.”

“What is your problem?”

“Keeping cheerful.”

“You should take up something.”

“I’m up already.”

“No, Ruby, a hobby … you should take up a hobby.”

“Hm. Well I have learned this touch typing with my navel.”

“That’s terrific!”

“Yes I can push it right out! I could come over and show you –”

“Not just at the moment Ruby! the public are not quite ready for that sort of thing, but you keep right on pushing in Romford cos I’ve got Irene in Clapham waiting on the other line, all right? Thank you for calling Ruby! and more power to your elbow – er – I mean navel – Hallo? is that Irene of Clapham? hallo? –”

It’s all such meaningless rubbish you can’t believe a word of it. I think it has something to do with the fact that it is all happening late at night. I don’t think any of them would be able to go blabbing on in that fashion if it were morning.

Kenneth Williams, British comedian, 1926-1988.

The Kenneth Williams Letters edited by Russell Davies, HarperCollins, 1994