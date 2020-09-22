FRANNY RABKIN | Hate speech clause not ambiguous, SAHRC tells ConCourt
Legal debate about the clause, set aside as unconstitutional last year, sprang from a column by Jon Qwelane
22 September 2020 - 19:09
Properly construed, there was “no ambiguity whatsoever” to the hate speech clause in the Equality Act, said the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
The clause, section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, has often been criticised for being badly drafted and difficult to understand. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.