FRANNY RABKIN | Hate speech clause not ambiguous, SAHRC tells ConCourt

Legal debate about the clause, set aside as unconstitutional last year, sprang from a column by Jon Qwelane

Properly construed, there was “no ambiguity whatsoever” to the hate speech clause in the Equality Act, said the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.



The clause, section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, has often been criticised for being badly drafted and difficult to understand. ..