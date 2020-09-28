Locals tormented, cops stumped by ‘execution’ of 5 in KZN
The cold, clinical murders – and similar slaying of four other people the same day – have left locals terrified
28 September 2020 - 19:43
Splatters of blood stain blades of grass, turning barren patches of a pavement deep red – a stark reminder of a multiple execution on an unnamed road in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban.
This is where Wanda Ncgobo, 32, Nkhanyiso Mthembu, 39, Xolisi Phungula, 22, Nomfundo Mkhonza, 34, Lwa Zamisa, 32, and Jabulisile Shabalala, 39, were ordered to lay down, their faces in the dirt, before three gunmen proceeded to shoot them in the head on Saturday evening. ..
