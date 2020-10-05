After 35 years, KwaSizabantu rape accuser at last has some hope of justice
Commission hears several harrowing accounts of abuse, which the KZN mission denies
05 October 2020 - 19:59
A niece of one of the founders of KwaSizabantu mission has waited nearly 35 years to open a rape case against a member of the church.
When she reported the assault to her uncle, no action was taken. “My uncle said to me because it was brought out, it is covered and the Lord has forgiven me and we don’t need to talk about it anymore,” said Susan Fields* (not her real name)...
