Holey mackerel quota documents land fisheries minister in hot water
Court ordered Barbara Creecy to hand over ‘missing’ documents, but some are still outstanding
15 October 2020 - 20:02
It’s the poisoned chalice of South African politics: a department that capsizes careers.
Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy has been drawn into a legal wrangle within the fisheries portfolio over documents related to the country’s latest fishing rights allocations. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.