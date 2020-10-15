The walking duds: fashion cuts now suit their Covid cloth
The virus has ushered in a new era in which sweatpants replace suits as millions work from home
15 October 2020 - 20:00
Italian luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli makes men’s suits that sell for up to €7,000 (R137,000). But even he - like most people across the globe - hasn’t worn a suit for months, let alone bought one.
“We’ve all been locked away at home, so this is the first jacket I have put on since March,” Cucinelli said in Milan as he presented his latest collection in September, wearing a light-grey blazer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.