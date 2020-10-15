The walking duds: fashion cuts now suit their Covid cloth

The virus has ushered in a new era in which sweatpants replace suits as millions work from home

Italian luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli makes men’s suits that sell for up to €7,000 (R137,000). But even he - like most people across the globe - hasn’t worn a suit for months, let alone bought one.



“We’ve all been locked away at home, so this is the first jacket I have put on since March,” Cucinelli said in Milan as he presented his latest collection in September, wearing a light-grey blazer...