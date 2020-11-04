'Do not intimidate witnesses': Bushiri bound by strict bail conditions

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were warned not to intimidate witnesses in their R102m fraud case before being released on bail of R200,000 each on Wednesday.



The news was greeted with jubilation by supporters, who danced in celebration after praying for the church leader known as “Major 1” to get bail at the Pretoria magistrate’s court...