‘Cloak of secrecy’: ex-KZN NPA boss’ letter to Batohi adds new twist in Panday case

Her missive outlining why she wouldn't prosecute Edward Zuma’s business partner is a 'setback' in the fraud saga

A scathing 57-page letter, which fingers the people who declined to prosecute controversial Durban businessman, Thoshan Panday, on three separate corruption cases, is in the hands of NPA boss Shamila Batohi.



The letter sent by former director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Moipone Noko was cited as a “setback” in the case of Panday and his three co-accused who appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. ..