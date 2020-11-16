Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA
Warrant of arrest issued for the Bushiris
16 November 2020 - 15:36
Two members of the Malawian government delegation that visited SA last week saw fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Pretoria – shortly before he reportedly fled the country (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-11-14-prophet-bushiri-and-wife-skip-bail-flee-to-malawi-for-safety/) for Malawi.
The delegation was in SA for President Lazarus Chakwera's meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Malawian government confirmed the meeting but stressed it did not help the self-proclaimed prophet to flee the country...
