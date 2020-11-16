Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA

Warrant of arrest issued for the Bushiris

Two members of the Malawian government delegation that visited SA last week saw fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Pretoria – shortly before he reportedly fled the country (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-11-14-prophet-bushiri-and-wife-skip-bail-flee-to-malawi-for-safety/) for Malawi.



The delegation was in SA for President Lazarus Chakwera's meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Malawian government confirmed the meeting but stressed it did not help the self-proclaimed prophet to flee the country...