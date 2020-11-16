‘That was one heck of a ride’: Musk blasts into a new era of space travel
The SpaceX launch was the first time a privately owned firm has transported Nasa astronauts
16 November 2020 - 20:13
SA-born Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, Nasa’s first fully-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.
SpaceX’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7.27pm eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida...
