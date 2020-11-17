NPA opposes urgent bid to stall prosecution of former deputy police commissioner and 'rogue' cops

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing an urgent high court application for a stay of prosecution pending the outcome of representations by former North West deputy provincial police commissioner Jan Mabula and members of a team of "rogue" detectives on multiple serious charges.



NPA boss Shamila Batohi has instructed her deputy Rodney de Kock to overrule a decision by Johannesburg prosecutors' head advocate Andrew Chauke to waiver the court appearance by Mabula and his co-accused as they make representations...