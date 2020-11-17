NPA opposes urgent bid to stall prosecution of former deputy police commissioner and 'rogue' cops
17 November 2020 - 15:46
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing an urgent high court application for a stay of prosecution pending the outcome of representations by former North West deputy provincial police commissioner Jan Mabula and members of a team of "rogue" detectives on multiple serious charges.
NPA boss Shamila Batohi has instructed her deputy Rodney de Kock to overrule a decision by Johannesburg prosecutors' head advocate Andrew Chauke to waiver the court appearance by Mabula and his co-accused as they make representations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.