#TaxiStrike: Bus hijacked in Tshwane, commuters 'kicked and punched'
18 November 2020 - 09:54
A City of Tshwane bus, driven by a woman, was allegedly hijacked by taxi drivers in Orchards, north of Pretoria, on Wednesday morning, the City said.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said passengers were forcefully removed from the bus...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.