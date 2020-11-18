News

#TaxiStrike: Bus hijacked in Tshwane, commuters 'kicked and punched'

18 November 2020 - 09:54 By Iavan Pijoos

A City of Tshwane bus, driven by a woman, was allegedly hijacked by taxi drivers in Orchards, north of Pretoria, on Wednesday morning, the City said.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said passengers were forcefully removed from the bus...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  2. Dudu Myeni asks to offer 'new evidence' in her delinquent director challenge News
  3. #TaxiStrike: Bus hijacked in Tshwane, commuters 'kicked and punched' News
  4. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X