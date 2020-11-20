Bushiri mansion will be auctioned after being forfeited to state: NPA
Lavish lifestyle depicted on social media
20 November 2020 - 14:14
Self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s multimillion-rand house in Centurion, which has been forfeited to the state, will be auctioned.
The Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday ordered (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-19-bushiris-centurion-home-forfeited-to-sa-government-after-court-no-show/) that the R5.5m property at Midstream Estate in Centurion be forfeited to the state as he and his wife Mary had contravened their bail conditions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.