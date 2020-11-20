News

Bushiri mansion will be auctioned after being forfeited to state: NPA

Lavish lifestyle depicted on social media

20 November 2020 - 14:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s multimillion-rand house in Centurion, which has been forfeited to the state, will be auctioned.

The Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday ordered (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-19-bushiris-centurion-home-forfeited-to-sa-government-after-court-no-show/) that the R5.5m property at Midstream Estate in Centurion be forfeited to the state as he and his wife Mary had contravened their bail conditions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bushiri mansion will be auctioned after being forfeited to state: NPA News
  2. Covid-19 infections in Mangaung have been 'contained' News
  3. More than 56,000 children in SA tested positive for Covid-19 since March News
  4. Profiteering mask firm’s fine scrapped as judge chides over-zealous watchdog News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X