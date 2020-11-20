Bushiri mansion will be auctioned after being forfeited to state: NPA

Lavish lifestyle depicted on social media

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s multimillion-rand house in Centurion, which has been forfeited to the state, will be auctioned.



The Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday ordered (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-19-bushiris-centurion-home-forfeited-to-sa-government-after-court-no-show/) that the R5.5m property at Midstream Estate in Centurion be forfeited to the state as he and his wife Mary had contravened their bail conditions...