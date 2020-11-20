News

More than 56,000 children in SA tested positive for Covid-19 since March

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 November 2020 - 10:33

More than 56,000 South African children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak in March this year.

Quoting the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' statistics in its latest report on the affect of Covid-19 on children in SA, the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) said on World Children's Day on Friday that children made up 8% of the more than 750,000 confirmed cases in SA...

